Kiss a duck, win $1,000 bucks to KJ’s Super Stores!

Updated at 7:44 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The 27th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race happens Saturday, Aug. 19 and EastIdahoNews.com is proud to partner with organizers in presenting the “Kiss a duck” contest!

You could win a $1,000 gift card to KJ’s Super Stores simply by puckering up and outlasting 19 opponents.

HOW YOU ENTER THE CONTEST

1. LIKE this Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/EastIdahoNews/videos/867468993402842/

2. In the comments section below the Facebook post, POST a photo of you with duck lips.

3. COMPLETE the form at the bottom of this page.

4. WATCH this video:



On Monday, Aug. 14, 20 people will be chosen at random to participate in the contest.

HOW YOU WIN

1. The 20 finalists will report to Broadway Ford in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

2. At 7:30 p.m., all finalists will place their lips on the large blow-up yellow duck.

3. Every hour, all contestants will be allowed to take a ten minute break to use the restroom, eat and drink, etc.

4. Contestants MUST have their lips back on the duck at the end of the ten minute break or they are disqualified.

5. If contestants are still standing at noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, the large duck will move next to the EastIdahoNews.com booth on the Idaho Falls Green Belt.

6. If contestants are still standing at 3 p.m. Saturday, a “kiss-off” will be held. Details on what the kiss-off involves will not be released until 3 p.m. Saturday.

7. The last person with their lips on the duck wins the $1,000 gift card!

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

1. You should not enter this contest if you do not think you can physically stand/sit for hours with your lips on a large rubber duck.

2. Judges will be monitoring the contest at all times. Cheating will not be tolerated.

3. The 19 people who do not win the $1,000 gift card will receive papers to adopt a duck in the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

4. Read the official rules by clicking HERE.

5. Ducks are still available to purchase for the Duck Race – and the winner gets a brand new 2017 Ford F-150 from Broadway Ford! Click HERE to adopt your ducks.

