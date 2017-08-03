Weather Sponsor
Lane restrictions in place as work begins on Pocatello, American Falls bridges

Local

0  Updated at 12:06 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Intermittent lane restrictions will begin today at the Pocatello Creek Interchange on Interstate 15 and two bridges on Interstate 86 in American Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department is maintaining and resurfacing the bridge decks.

In Pocatello, one lane will be open in both directions on I-15 over the Pocatello Creek Interchange (Exit 71). Lane restrictions will change from day to day based on the work location. Work in Pocatello is expected to last one week.

In American Falls, one lane will be open in both directions on I-86 at the American Falls Interchange and American Falls reservoir outlet bridge. Work in American Falls is expected to last two weeks.

ITD is resurfacing several sections of I-15 and making numerous bridge repairs in eastern Idaho in 2017 and 2018. Work is underway in multiple construction zones between the Montana and Utah borders, including South 5th Avenue, Barton Road and Terry Street bridges in Pocatello.

Maintenance work is scheduled at the Chubbuck Interchange on Interstate 86 later this summer.

Managing Editor

