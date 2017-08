Large fire burning near Rigby neighborhood

Updated at 7:43 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: Managing Editor

RIGBY — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at near 100 North and 4100 East in Rigby.

Smoke can be seen for miles and multiple crews have responded to the area.

Photo courtesy Brandon Griffin

Witnesses say it appears a barn or shed behind a home is burning, but officials have not confirmed the information.

