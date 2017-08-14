Weather Sponsor
LDS Church issues statement on situation in Charlottesville, Virginia

Faith & Family

Updated at 9:15 am, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement concerning the events in Charlottesville, Virginia:

It is with great sadness and deep concern that we view the violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville, Virginia. People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere.

More than a decade ago, the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910-2008) addressed the topic of racism when speaking to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He powerfully and clearly taught this principle: “No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.”

For members of the Church, we reaffirm that teaching today and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.

Our prayers are with those who are suffering because of this intolerance and hatred. We pray for peace and for understanding. Above all, we pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness.

Managing Editor

