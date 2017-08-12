Local DJ and radio stations win state broadcasting awards

0

Updated at 2:02 pm, August 12th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local radio personality and several eastern Idaho radio stations were honored with awards from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association this month.

Cory Daniels, a DJ on KTHK 105.5 The Hawk, was awarded best personality in the non-morning show entertainment category. He was the only individual personality to win from eastern Idaho this year. Daniels can be heard on the radio at 2 p.m. daily.

Other “Best in Broadcasting” winners were KLCE Classy 97, which won in the Best Station Promotion category and the Best Charitable Fundraiser category.

KCVI KBear 101, along with radio personalities Jade Davis and Alisha Cherry, won an award for the best 30 second commercial.

Riverbend Communications radio stations were the only media organizations that won ISBA awards this year on this side of the Gem State.

This year’s judges were members of the Oregon Broadcasters Association.

See all of this year’s winners here.