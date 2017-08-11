Local man accused of sexually abusing teenager multiple times

0

Updated at 10:51 am, August 11th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

RIGBY — A Jefferson County man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing a minor multiple times.

Ryan L. Grover, 36, has been charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a female under 16.

The victim, who knew Grover, was forensically interviewed at the Rexburg Family Crisis Center where she told authorities about the alleged assaults.

The victim said Grover had sexual intercourse with her multiple times over the course of several months. She was 14 at the time of the alleged incidents, which reportedly started in October 2016.

Grover was arrested on Aug 1. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Prior to his arrest, the girl was taken out of the situation where she might encounter Grover and a no contact order was put in place, Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer told EastIdahoNews.com.

Grover waived his preliminary hearing in court Thursday.

He is expected to be released soon on a 20,000 bond, Butikofer said.

Grover will be monitored by pretrial services while he is out.