Madison County issues temporary burn ban

Updated at 1:05 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

REXBURG — Officials have initiated a temporary burn ban in Madison County.

The ban went into effect on Aug. 14 and remains in effect until Aug. 28.

In essence, this means no outsides fires will be allowed anywhere in Madison County, with the exception of recreational fires, which includes those that are in enclosed grills or fire pits with steel or concrete rings.

Violations of this temporary burn ban will be considered a misdemeanor and carry a $100 to $300 fine.