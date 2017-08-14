Man accused of shooting Boise homeowner during burglary apprehended

Updated at 4:52 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BOISE — A man accused of shooting a Boise homeowner in the shoulder during a burglary Sunday was arrested Monday morning.

Officers say Andrew Dechambeau, 29, of Boise, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony aggravated battery and felony burglary charges.

Reports indicate that Dechambeau was burglarizing a home when he was confronted by the homeowner. Dechambeau then allegedly ran from the home with stolen property as the homeowner chased him.

The homeowner eventually confronted Dechambeau, according to police, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man before fleeing the scene.

The homeowner returned home where he was met by police and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.