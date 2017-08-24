Weather Sponsor
Man arrested after crashing SUV at Bonneville County roundabout

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 11:16 am, August 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Price crashed his SUV at a roundabout on N. 25th East and Lincoln Rd. | Video courtesy Byron Lee

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An Idaho Falls man is accused of leading police on a pursuit late Wednesday night before crashing in Bonneville County.

Rusty Price, 50, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving, driving under the influence and speeding.

Iona Police Chief Karl Bowcutt says Price was driving a Ford Explorer on N. 55th East near Rockwood Ave. around 10:55 p.m. when an officer tried to pull him over.

“He was going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone and wouldn’t stop,” Bowcutt tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It became unsafe to continue to follow him but we were able to get his license plate number and inform other law enforcement.”

Idaho State Police spotted Price a short time later and tried to pull him over when he crashed at a roundabout on N. 25th East and Iona Rd.

Price was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Nate Eaton

