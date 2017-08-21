Weather Sponsor
Man arrested for drugs after brief motorcycle pursuit

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 4:13 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On August 20, at approximately 8:03 p.m., an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department noted an individual on a yellow Yamaha motorcycle who appeared to be a suspect in a felony eluding case from the day prior.

The individual was traveling southbound and was waiting at a traffic light at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Northgate Mile behind a truck when officers initiated a traffic stop. The driver attempted to flee around the truck, accelerated excessively, popped a wheelie and laid his motorcycle down.

Officers detained the individual who was identified as 28-year-old Donald Hall of Blackfoot.

Following his arrest, officers searched his backpack where they found paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Hall was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Bonneville County jail.

