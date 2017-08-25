Man behind controversial horse video charged with animal cruelty

EDITOR’S NOTE: THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE MAY BE DISTURBING TO WATCH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
The following is a news release from the Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, August 25, a Teton County Deputy Sheriff issued Forrest Stearns a citation for cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor in the State of Wyoming. The cruelty to animals case stemmed from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, August 8, whereby Mr. Stearns was videotaped next to a horse he had tied to the ground. The horse eventually died.
Earlier on August 25, Deputy Doug Raffelson interviewed a witness to the incident involving Forrest Stearns tying the horse to the ground. The witness had left the area soon after the incident of August 8 and went on a backpacking trip and therefore was unavailable for an interview. The witness had not returned to the area until this week.
The witness was able to provide credible evidence that the horse was tied to the ground for a minimum of three hours. Prior to receiving this statement, investigators did not believe there was enough substantiation of evidence to warrant the citation. Forrest Stearns was issued a misdemeanor citation and given a court date of August 31, 2017.
The case will be forwarded to the Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the possible filing of the charges.
