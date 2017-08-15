Man forcibly removed from Pocatello home following hours long police standoff

Updated at 8:50 pm, August 15th, 2017 By: Managing Editor

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department.

Pocatello Police have arrested Jonathan Adam Oresco, age 55 years.

Negotiators made telephone contact with the suspect and talked to him for over 3 hours. Negotiations broke down when the suspect would no longer maintain contact with negotiators.

Oresco was uncooperative throughout the negotiations and was forcibly removed from the residence at 7:45 p.m. by the Pocatello Police SWAT unit.

Oresco was uninjured but taken to Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared prior to be incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.

The victim will not be identified at this point.

The victim was in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center.

Pocatello Police were assisted by Idaho State Police, Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Formal charges are forthcoming in the morning.

No further information will be released until Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Law enforcement authorities are involved in a standoff that began just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road.

KPVI reports an armed man has barricaded himself inside of a mobile home that does not belong to him.

The man was involved in an altercation with someone when he went into the trailer home, according to KPVI.

One person was injured in that fight, Idaho State Journal reports. The extent of this person’s injuries is not known.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department and Idaho State Police are on scene as they try to negotiate with the suspect.

ISJ says no shots have been fired and no hostages are involved. Authorities are using an armored vehicle to evacuate nearby mobile homes.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.