Man hit by semi after being thrown from SUV in crash near Boise

Updated at 12:45 pm, August 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, August 11, at 2:50 p.m., deputies from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a rollover crash on Interstate 84, milepost 98.9.

Elmore County Ambulance Service, Elmore County Extrication, Air Saint Luke’s and the Idaho State Police also responded.

The driver of a 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on the interstate, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver over-corrected and the Durango crossed both eastbound travel lanes and entered the median. The Durango rolled through the median and entered the westbound travel lanes, where it came to rest on its wheels blocking both lanes.

An unrestrained, rear seat passenger, a 70-year-old man from Iowa, was ejected during the crash. He landed on the westbound travel lanes and was struck by a semi-truck and trailer. The passenger died at the scene. The driver of the Durango, a 70-year-old woman from Iowa, was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a 52-year-old man from Idaho, was transported to St. Alphonsus by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at the scene.

At this time, the names of those involved are being with-held, pending notification of family.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.