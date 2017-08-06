Man killed after being hit by train near Lava Hot Springs

Updated at 7:11 am, August 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 9:00 p.m., The Idaho State Police investigated a train versus pedestrian fatality crash, northbound Blaser Highway at Hadley Canyon Road, near Lava Hot Springs.

Howard B. Thibault, 42, of Milwaukie, OR, was laying across the railroad tracks one and a half miles east of Lava Hot Springs. A train traveling westbound struck Thibault. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

No additional information has been released.