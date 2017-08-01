Man sentenced for forging drug prescriptions; charges against wife dropped

Updated at 8:48 am, August 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — A man was sentenced to three years probation for forging drug prescriptions and charges against his wife have been dropped.

As part of a plea agreement, Nicholas Sherman, 29, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of obtaining or acquiring a controlled substance by deception, misrepresentation, fraud or forgery. Three other drug charges and six counts of burglary were dropped.

Lexie Sherman had also been charged with two counts burglary and obtaining a controlled substance by deception but those charges were dismissed June 30.

Nicholas Sherman interned at Madison Memorial Hospital in 2015 while attending Brigham Young University-Idaho. While at the hospital, he forged numerous prescriptions to obtain hydrocodone and feed his drug addiction.

The fake prescriptions were discovered when a pharmacy in Oklahoma contacted a Madison Memorial Hospital doctor in January 2016 to ask about a prescription. The physician then contacted the Rexburg Police Department.

On Monday, Judge Dane Watkins ordered Sherman to serve probation along with a suspended prison term of one-and-a-half to four years for each conviction, served concurrently. If Sherman doesn’t get in trouble while on probation, he will not have to serve time behind bars.

Sherman also must complete 150 hours of community service and pay $3,000 in fines.

Sherman is on felony probation in Oklahoma after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to obtain a controlled or dangerous substance by fraud in Oklahoma City.

He received a three-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay fines and complete 40 hours of community service.