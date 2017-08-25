Man walks away from motorcycle crash after swerving to avoid car

Updated at 6:31 pm, August 25th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist got scraps and bruises after slamming into a sign at Colonial Plaza near 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls on Friday evening.

Authorities say the man, a 29-year-old from Parker, was driving his orange 2007 Honda CHE southbound around 5:45 p.m. when he had to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was turning in front of him.

He hit the sign that was on the other side of the sidewalk on the side of the road.

The motorcycle was severely damaged, but the rider walked away from the crash, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to the crash.