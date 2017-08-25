Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man walks away from motorcycle crash after swerving to avoid car

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 6:31 pm, August 25th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist got scraps and bruises after slamming into a sign at Colonial Plaza near 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls on Friday evening.

Authorities say the man, a 29-year-old from Parker, was driving his orange 2007 Honda CHE southbound around 5:45 p.m. when he had to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was turning in front of him.

He hit the sign that was on the other side of the sidewalk on the side of the road.

The motorcycle was severely damaged, but the rider walked away from the crash, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to the crash.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Early voting on Upper Valley school bonds has already begun

18 Aug 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

ITD: Traffic steadily increasing across eastern Idaho

20 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Madison County issues temporary burn ban

17 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

I.F. Council approves plan for major Civic Auditorium renovations

24 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 