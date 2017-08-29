Mayor Casper announces campaign: ‘Better Together’

Updated at 3:36 pm, August 29th, 2017

IDAHO FALLS — City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper announced her campaign for re-election Tuesday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn, the same place she initially announced her mayoral candidacy in 2013.

Casper spoke about her accomplishments as mayor and outlined her agenda for the future.

“Exploring a community college was a promise I made and a promise I kept. But, we succeeded far beyond that because, and only because, of all of those who were involved and deeply committed,” Casper said.

Casper said as mayor she has kept economic development as a high priority and established citizen review panels for implementing changes for the city.

She spoke of her dedication to capitalizing on the strengths of the Idaho National Laboratory and pushing for Idaho’s nuclear future regarding the small modular reactor.

Casper says if she is re-elected, she will focus on renewing the community, growing a competitive economy and enhancing the town’s energy portfolio.

During her speech, Casper reflected on renewal projects taking place around the city like the Snake River Landing development. She said she also wants to leverage schools for training to attract high tech industries to the area.

“By growing our economy in competitive, intelligent and innovative ways, we can improve local income and secure future prosperity,” Casper said.

One other candidate, Ronald Michael Jorde, has filed to run for the mayor’s position. City Council member Barbara Ehardt has announced she’s running for mayor but, as of Tuesday afternoon, had not officially filed.