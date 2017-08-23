Mayoral and city council spots open for election in east Idaho

Updated at 5:53 pm, August 23rd, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

So you think you have what it takes to run for local office? Come Monday, you will get your chance to prove it.

The official filing period for mayoral and city council candidates begins Aug. 28 and goes to 5 p.m. Sept. 8.

A candidate must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the city they are running in for at least 30 days before filing.

The following are cities with mayoral and city council positions opening up in eastern Idaho this upcoming election season.

Idaho Falls

Mayor Rebecca Casper has reached her four-year term.

City Council seats held by David Smith, Ed Marohn and Barbara Ehardt are up for election.

Blackfoot

Mayor Paul Loomis’ spot is up for election.

City Council seats held by Christopher Jensen and Layne Gardner are up for election.

Rigby

Mayor Jason Richardson’s four-year term is coming to an end.

Also, City Council members Nichole Weight, Richard Datwyler and Benson Taylor’s seats are up for election.

Pocatello

Mayor Brian Blad’s spot is up for election.

City Council seats held by Heidi Adamson, Michael Orr and Gary Moore are up for election.

Rexburg

City Council members Christopher Mann, Donna Benfield and Brad Wolf’s seats are up for election.

The Rexburg mayor position is not open for election this year.

St. Anthony

Mayor Neils Thueson’s position is up for election.

City Council seats held by Suzanne Bagley, Rod Willmore and Rod Nichols are up for election.