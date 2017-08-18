Michigan Man Sentenced for Credit and Debit Card Fraud in Idaho

0

Updated at 2:46 pm, August 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Devin Arthur Searcy, 23, of Redford Charter Town, Michigan, was sentenced today to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez announced. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Searcy to pay $7,299.33 in restitution. Searcy pleaded guilty on May 8, 2017.

According to statements made in court, Searcy and his co-defendant, Juwuan Demilo Gordon, agreed to travel to the District of Idaho, the District of Colorado, the District of Utah, and the Western District of Oklahoma for the purpose of making fraudulent purchases of gift cards and prepaid debit cards from retail stores, using stolen credit card numbers embossed onto counterfeit credit and debit cards. Prior to traveling to the different districts, Searcy and Gordon obtained counterfeit credit and debit cards in Michigan. Law enforcement recovered at least 12 counterfeit credit cards and 105 gift cards and prepaid debit cards from the pair.

Juwuan Gordon, 27, of Westland, Michigan, was sentenced on July 27, 2017, to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Judge Winmill also ordered Gordon to pay $7,299.33 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Boise Police Department and the United States Secret Service.