UPDATE: One person critical, five other injured in multiple vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

Updated at 4:48 pm, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Six people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash near Bish’s RV in Idaho Falls on Friday afternoon.

Officials say a white car with two occupants crossed the center line of West 33th North and slammed into a pickup truck transporting a boat. There were four people in the pickup, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said at least one of the people involved was in critical condition.

Three ambulances responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. near the Lewisville Highway exit on U.S. Highway 20.

Authorities say at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com