National Guard member from Utah killed in Afghanistan, 11 others injured

Updated at 8:09 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — A member of the Utah National Guard was killed and about eleven others were injured in combat operations on Wednesday, the Utah National Guard confirmed in a press release.

The Guard declined to identify any of the people involved until family members had been notified. The wounded personnel have been evacuated for medical treatment, according to the release.

The service members were on a mission in eastern Afghanistan aimed at reducing the Islamic State group’s presence there, the release said. Afghan military forces also were on the mission.

“My heart aches for the loss and sacrifice of our members and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, in the release. “I know that what we do is dangerous and important work for our country’s defense, but this realization does little to console me during times of loss such as this.”

Burton did not offer any information about the injuries or conditions of those wounded.

Currently, Burton said 133 members of the Utah National Guard are actively deployed in that region of Afghanistan. Service members from Utah are involved in intelligence, combat, engineering and other types of missions.

A press conference about the incident is scheduled for Thursday morning. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.