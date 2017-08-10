Weather Sponsor
Nationwide alert issued for Pocatello teenager who has been missing over a year

0  Updated at 7:32 am, August 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
POCATELLO — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to locate Chase Funk.

Chase went missing over a year ago on August 9, 2016 from Pocatello. His whereabouts are unknown but authorities believe he may still be in east Idaho or he may have traveled to Oregon.

The now 18-year-old is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Chase was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts, mid-length black socks and loafers. He has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Chase is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

