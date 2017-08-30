NBC correspondent in Houston: ‘The reality is worse than the worst-case scenario’

0

Updated at 9:23 am, August 30th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

HOUSTON, Texas — Jacob Rascon, an NBC News correspondent born and raised in Houston, has been covering the devastation of Hurricane Harvey since last week.

Rascon was in Houston as flooding began and has witnessed neighborhoods become completely submerged in water. At least 11 people have died in the Texas flooding. One of them, Houston police Sgt. Steve Perez, drowned while trying to get to work.

THE LATEST | ‘WHOLE CITY’ NOW UNDERWATER AS HARVEY MAKES ANOTHER LANDFALL

Rascon has been working around the clock reporting for NBC Nightly News, TODAY, NBCNews.com and MSNBC. He spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton from the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is the main evacuation center for thousands of people affected by the storm.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

Follow Rascon’s reports on Twitter and Facebook.