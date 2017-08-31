Netflix adding 100 titles, dropping 38 in September

0

Updated at 4:32 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Mary Dalrymple, KSL.com

Share This Story

We Matched

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools are starting, summer is winding down and September is just around the corner. And a new month means new Netflix titles to get excited about watching.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is adding 100 new titles in September, including several films Disney lovers will enjoy. Classic animated Disney hits “Hercules,” “Mulan,” and “Pocahontas” are making their way onto the streaming service this month, and last year’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake will be available to watch Sept. 19.

A total of 38 titles will leave Netflix throughout September. And if you haven’t watched “The Emperor’s New Groove” recently, add it to your queue to watch before Sept. 5. Check out the full list to see what to watch before August ends and what will keep entertained as fall starts.

What’s new:

Sept. 1

“Amores Perros”

“City of God”

“Dead Poets Society”

“Deep Blue Sea”

Disney’s “Hercules”

Disney’s “Mulan”

“FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Fracture”

“Gangs of New York”

“Gone Baby Gone”

“High Risk”

“Hoodwinked”

“Hotel for Dogs”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Little Evil” (Netflix Original)

“Maniac” (Season 1)

“Narcos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Outside Man: Volume 2”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Requiem for a Dream”

“Resurface” (Netflix Original)

“Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach”

“She’s Gotta Have It”

“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”

“The Last Shaman”

“The Lost Brother”

“The Rugrats Movie”

“The Secret Garden”

“The Squid and the Whale”

“West Coast Customs” (Season 5)

“Who the — is that Guy”

Sept. 2

“Vincent N Roxxy”

Sept. 4

“Graduation”

Sept. 5

“Carrie Pilby”

“Facing Darkness”

“Like Crazy”

“Marc Maron: Too Real” (Netflix Original)

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

Sept. 6

“A Good American”

“Hard Tide”

Sept. 7

“The Blacklist” (Season 4)

Sept. 8

″#realityhigh” (Netflix Original)

“Apaches” (Season 1)

“BoJack Horseman” (Season 4)

“Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi” (Netflix Original)

“Fire Chasers” (Season 1)

“Greenhouse Academy” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Confession Tapes” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Walking Dead” (Season 7)

Sept. 9

“Portlandia” (Season 7)

Sept. 11

“The Forgotten”

Sept. 12

“Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 13

“Offspring” (Season 7)

“Ghost of the Mountains”

Sept. 14

Disney’s “Pocahontas”

Sept. 15

“American Vandal” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“First They Killed My Father” (Netflix Original)

“Foo Fighters: Back and Forth”

“George Harrison: Living in the Material World”

“Larceny”

“Project Mc²: Part 5” (Netflix Original)

“Rumble”

“Strong Island” (Netflix Original)

“VeggieTales in the City” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

“Call the Midwife” (Series 6)

“The Journey Is the Destination”

Sept. 19

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” (Netflix Original)

“Love, Sweat and Tears”

Sept. 20

“Carol”

Sept. 21

“Gotham” (Season 3)

Sept. 22

“Fuller House” (New Episodes, Netflix Original)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Samaritan”

Sept. 23

“Alien Arrival”

Sept. 25

“Dark Matter” (Season 3)

Sept. 26

“Bachelorette”

“Night School”

“Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan”

“Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 27

“Absolutely Anything”

Sept. 29

“Big Mouth” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Club de Cuervos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Gerald’s Game” (Netflix Original)

“Real Rob” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Our Souls at Night” (Netflix Original)

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

“Murder Maps” (Season 3)

What’s leaving:

Sept. 1

“Better Off Ted” (Season 2)

“Do Not Disturb”

“Frailty”

“Hope Floats”

“Jackass: The Movie”

“Julia”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja”

“RV”

“The Batman” (Season 1 – 5)

“The Deep End” (Season 1)

“The Omen”

“Wilfred” (Season 1 – 2)

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Tears of the Sun”

“Scream”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

Sept. 3

“Drumline: A New Beat”

Sept. 4

“The A-List”

Sept. 5

“Lilo & Stitch”

“The Emperor’s New Groove”

Sept. 9

“Teen Beach 2”

Sept. 10

“Army Wives” (Season 1 – 7)

Sept. 11

“Terra Nova” (Season 1)

Sept. 15

“Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse”

Sept. 16

“Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

“One Day”

Sept. 19

“Persons Unknown” (Season 1)

Sept. 20

“Bombay Velvet”

“Finding Fanny”

“Raising Hope” (Season 1)

Sept. 22

“Philomena”

Sept. 24

“Déjà Vu”

Sept. 26

“A Gifted Man” (Season 1)

“Sons of Tucson” (Season 1)

“CSI: Miami” (Season 1 – 10)

Sept. 30