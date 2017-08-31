Netflix adding 100 titles, dropping 38 in September

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools are starting, summer is winding down and September is just around the corner. And a new month means new Netflix titles to get excited about watching.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is adding 100 new titles in September, including several films Disney lovers will enjoy. Classic animated Disney hits “Hercules,” “Mulan,” and “Pocahontas” are making their way onto the streaming service this month, and last year’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake will be available to watch Sept. 19.
A total of 38 titles will leave Netflix throughout September. And if you haven’t watched “The Emperor’s New Groove” recently, add it to your queue to watch before Sept. 5. Check out the full list to see what to watch before August ends and what will keep entertained as fall starts.
What’s new:
Sept. 1
“Amores Perros”
“City of God”
“Dead Poets Society”
“Deep Blue Sea”
Disney’s “Hercules”
Disney’s “Mulan”
“FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
“Fracture”
“Gangs of New York”
“Gone Baby Gone”
“High Risk”
“Hoodwinked”
“Hotel for Dogs”
“Jaws”
“Jaws 2”
“Jaws 3”
“Jaws: The Revenge”
“LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
“Little Evil” (Netflix Original)
“Maniac” (Season 1)
“Narcos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
“Outside Man: Volume 2”
“Pulp Fiction”
“Requiem for a Dream”
“Resurface” (Netflix Original)
“Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam”
“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta”
“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas”
“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas”
“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando”
“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach”
“She’s Gotta Have It”
“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”
“The Last Shaman”
“The Lost Brother”
“The Rugrats Movie”
“The Secret Garden”
“The Squid and the Whale”
“West Coast Customs” (Season 5)
“Who the — is that Guy”
Sept. 2
“Vincent N Roxxy”
Sept. 4
“Graduation”
Sept. 5
“Carrie Pilby”
“Facing Darkness”
“Like Crazy”
“Marc Maron: Too Real” (Netflix Original)
“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”
Sept. 6
“A Good American”
“Hard Tide”
Sept. 7
“The Blacklist” (Season 4)
Sept. 8
″#realityhigh” (Netflix Original)
“Apaches” (Season 1)
“BoJack Horseman” (Season 4)
“Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi” (Netflix Original)