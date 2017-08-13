New Miss Shoshone-Bannock crowned this weekend

Updated at 12:34 pm, August 13th, 2017 By: Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

FORT HALL – The fifty-fourth annual Shoshone-Bannock Festival kicked off the weekend Friday night, with the crowning of the new Miss Shoshone-Bannock.

Crystal Dawn Ariwite of Pocatello is this year’s Miss Shoshone-Bannock.

“I am really happy and excited,” Ariwite said.

Education is important to Ariwite and she wants to use her time in the role as a goodwill ambassador to the youth.

“I really want to encourage education for our youth,” she said. “And denewap (Shoshone for way of life).”

Ariwite’s mother passed away eight years ago and she wanted to honor her mother with this achievement.

“Since I was little I wanted to make her happy and proud,” Ariwite said.

Ariwite earned a $1,500 scholarship and studied at the Austin-Kade Academy of Cosmetology.

After Miss Shoshone-Bannock was crowned she and other tribal dancers honored veterans with the Grand Entry.

Saturday, there were a variety of games, dancing and food available to the public. The evening ended with the Grand Entry dance and singing contest, as well as the men’s slow pitch championship game.

Sunday, afternoon there will be Indian relay races and the day will close with the intertribal dancing and adult categories finals. Winners will be announced Sunday night.