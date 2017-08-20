New pharmacy and clinic to open in Victor

Updated at 12:43 pm, August 20th, 2017 By: Julia Tellman, Teton Valley News

VICTOR — Pending approval by the Victor City Council, Teton Valley Health Care (TVHC) will be teaming up with Corner Drug and developer Hunters Inc. to establish a pharmacy and clinic with residential space in Victor.

Garret Chadwick, the architect representing Hunters Inc., presented the plans to the Victor Planning and Zoning Committee on Aug. 15. The first phase of development is a two-story building on North Main Street across from the city park. The ground floor will have a medical clinic and a pharmacy with a drive-through. The second story will have at least two 990 square foot rental apartments.

TVHC rents its current Victor clinic space, a small older building south of downtown. The clinic has four exam rooms and limited amenities. The new space will have eight exam rooms, an expanded lab, a doctor’s office, and procedure rooms.

“We will have the opportunity to design exam rooms in a way that is more patient friendly,” said TVHC Communications Manager Ann Loyola.

Victor does not currently have a pharmacy. The proposed new branch of Corner Drug will answer a need for commuters and other Victor residents who don’t want to make the trek to Driggs or Jackson to fill prescriptions.

“I think it will be a good addition to downtown Victor,” said Loyola. “It will make the clinical and medical aspect a lot more efficient for people who live there.”

The P&Z committee agreed that having a new medical facility paired with housing units would benefit the town, and approved the site plan with minor conditions.

“I think it’s great for downtown,” said city planner Josh Wilson.

The developers anticipate breaking ground this fall. As soon as the clinic is built, TVHC is prepared to make the move.

“We would love to get started as soon as possible, and be open and accepting patients next summer,” said Loyola.

Phase two, which will happen sometime down the line, is another building with commercial tenant space and more apartments upstairs.

This article was originally published in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.