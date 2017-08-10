Over $70,000 donated to Nampa man with large facial tumor

Updated at 7:44 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

NAMPA — A Nampa man may finally be be able to have a huge tumor removed from his face thanks to an outpouring of support from his community and people all over the world.

Lucas McCulley, 22, was born with a benign lymphangioma tumor on his face. After undergoing 24 surgeries before age 10 — the last one nearly killing him when he bled out on the operating table — McCulley said doctors decided to refrain from operating again until the tumor stopped growing.

“I’m in pain from the moment I wake up and right until I go to sleep,” McCulley told KTVB. “That’s the problem, you can’t prove pain, anybody can say they are in a bunch of pain but can’t prove it. They said that my vision is fine, I’m good enough to go work in the back of a place.”

When McCulley turned 18, doctors told him the tumor was, in fact, operable — but he was uninsured. He’s been denied disability so he has turned to GoFundMe to help raise funds.

“I’ve lived with it my whole life and I’m ready for it too (sic) be gone so i can actually live my life properly,” McCulley wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I hate asking for help at all but any help will change my life forever.”

As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe raised over $70,000.

“Thank you all for your support in this,” McCulley posted in an update. “I appreciate every single one of y’all!”

McCulley told KTVB that he plans to contact his doctor to discuss next options, and he is now one step closer to being able to pursue his dream of joining the military.