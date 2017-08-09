Weather Sponsor
Pair of crashes slow traffic on Idaho Falls roads

0  Updated at 5:34 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Two crashes in Idaho Falls caused some delays on major city roads late Wednesday afternoon.

A male was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and 65th South. The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. An SUV pulling a trailer loaded with a four-wheeler hit two cars in the intersection. The trailer came to rest on railway tracks.

Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Bryan Lovell said at least one other person was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

A more minor accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Woodruff Avenue. A car traveling on Woodruff hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer on Sunnyside. No one was injured in the crash, though it did cause a fluid spill, that backed up traffic.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS and Idaho Falls Police responded to that crash.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Sunderland

