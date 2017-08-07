UPDATE: Gas leak in Idaho Falls stopped, evacuation order partially lifted

0

Updated at 5:57 pm, August 7th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

UPDATE:

As of 7:30 p.m., the gas leak that occurred on the 100 block of 6th, 7th and 8th Streets in Idaho Falls has been stopped.

Officials are advising all residents, with the exception of those living in the area between Lee and Holmes and 6th and 7th Streets, to return home. The gas company will continue to monitor and take measurements as needed.

Idaho Falls Power will work to restore power to the area.

When the evacuation has been lifted in the area between Lee & Holmes and 6th & 7th Street, the gas company will notify residents that it is safe to return home either by personal contact or by door hanger notifications.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department has requested the evacuation of residents and businesses, including the Aquatic Center, located within the 100 block of Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Streets in Idaho Falls due to a gas leak.

The leak is from a main line, and crews are onsite and working to shut of all three sections. There are no current fires or other hazards, but we are requesting that people evacuate and avoid the area until further notice. The cause is still under investigation. We do not have a time-frame for the evacuation at this time. A Code Red call has gone out to those in the area. We will update this post, our social media pages as well as local media outlets as more information becomes available.