UPDATE: Person burning trash starts wildfire in Bonneville County

0

Updated at 4:05 pm, August 18th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A person burning trash caused a fire Friday afternoon near U.S. Highway 26 on West Birch Creek Road.

The fire burned nearly 20 acres of weeds and sage brush and an old demolished potato cellar, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“The person was burning some garbage and it got out of hand and spread to a surrounding field,” Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Firefighters were able to control the fire, but the straw and dirt cellar was a complete loss. Fire units are currently working to put the remainder of the fire out.

A burn ban is in effect now until Sept. 23rd in Bonneville County. Burning of any kind is not permitted on private property including backyard weed burning and bonfires.

Other cities, state and federal lands have fire restrictions in effect as conditions are dry and windy.

The person burning the garbage could be charged with a misdemeanor, Lovell said.

Photo courtesy Angie White