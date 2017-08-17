Person in custody after gunshot is fired outside convenience store
0 Updated at 4:34 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Police surround the Common Cents Food Store on 5th Ave. in Pocatello Thursday afternoon. | Photo courtesy Idaho State Journal
POCATELLO — One person is in custody after a gunshot was reportedly fired outside the Common Cents Food Store at 3957 S 5th Ave. in Pocatello.
After authorities arrived on the scene at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday, officers apprehended the suspect after a foot chase.
Police say nobody was injured during the incident.
Currently, law enforcement personnel from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police are at the scene.
