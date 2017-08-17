Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Person in custody after gunshot is fired outside convenience store

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 4:34 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Share This Story
Police surround the Common Cents Food Store on 5th Ave. in Pocatello Thursday afternoon. | Photo courtesy Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — One person is in custody after a gunshot was reportedly fired outside the Common Cents Food Store at 3957 S 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

After authorities arrived on the scene at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday, officers apprehended the suspect after a foot chase.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.

Currently, law enforcement personnel from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police are at the scene.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Charges: Man was traveling 95 mph before crash that killed 2 Utah high school students

10 Aug 2017

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Chlorine prompts Bonneville County Transfer Station shutdown

9 Aug 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello police arrest man accused of lewd conduct with a child

9 Aug 2017

Idaho State Journal staff

Local man accused of sexually abusing teenager multiple times

11 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 