Person in custody after gunshot is fired outside convenience store

Updated at 4:34 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

POCATELLO — One person is in custody after a gunshot was reportedly fired outside the Common Cents Food Store at 3957 S 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

After authorities arrived on the scene at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday, officers apprehended the suspect after a foot chase.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.

Currently, law enforcement personnel from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police are at the scene.

