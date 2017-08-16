Weather Sponsor
Pickup truck ends up in Ammon canal following crash

0  Updated at 5:58 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Photos courtesy Kent Lambson and Roger Sheehy

AMMON — The driver of a pickup truck ended up in a canal Wednesday evening after colliding with a truck at the corner of 49th South and Ammon Road.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. and witnesses say it appears nobody received serious injuries.

The white Ford F-150 collided with a machinery service truck and the driver then went down an embankment into the water, according to witnesses.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

