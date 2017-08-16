Pickup truck ends up in Ammon canal following crash

AMMON — The driver of a pickup truck ended up in a canal Wednesday evening after colliding with a truck at the corner of 49th South and Ammon Road.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. and witnesses say it appears nobody received serious injuries.
The white Ford F-150 collided with a machinery service truck and the driver then went down an embankment into the water, according to witnesses.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
