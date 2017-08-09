Pocatello police arrest man accused of lewd conduct with a child

Updated at 12:16 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

POCATELLO — Pocatello police arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday night for alleged lewd conduct with an 8-year-old.

Abdulaziz H. Alamri has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor.

The Pocatello Police Department has not released much information regarding the case. However, authorities did say that the 8-year-old’s guardians learned about the contact between Alamri and the child and then contacted the police.

Pocatello police arrested Alamri at his home on North Sixth Avenue on Monday around 10 p.m. He has been booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Idaho statute says that a conviction for lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16 is classified as a felony and carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.