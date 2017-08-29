Pocatello Regional Airport Lands Third Sunday Flight

Updated at 4:54 pm, August 29th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Starting October 1, there will be a third option on Sundays for travelers to and from Pocatello Regional Airport.

Recently, SkyWest Airlines, operating as the Delta Connection, added a third daily flight to the Sunday schedule. The new flight arrives at Pocatello from Salt Lake City at 2:55 p.m. and departs Pocatello for Salt Lake City at 3:30 p.m.

“This is great news for travelers from Pocatello,” said David Allen, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “Our Sunday flights have historically been full and we have been working with SkyWest for a while to increase capacity. This new flight provides more seats each Sunday and another connecting option to and from Salt Lake City.”

The departure times on Sundays will be 7:00 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Arrival times are 2:55 p.m., 6:06 p.m., and 11:05 p.m. The flight joins three daily flights on weekdays and two on Saturday.

Also new at the airport is an Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) scanner at the Transportation Security Administration passenger-screening checkpoint. The scanner displays the same generic avatar for every passenger that indicates if any metal or non-metal threats are detected and their general location on the person. The TSA also recently modified procedures for screening electronic devices at the checkpoint. Any electronic device larger than a cell phone must be screened separately from the bag and should be placed in a separate bin.

“The new protocol for electronic devices and the addition of the AIT have increased our threat detection capability and the AIT unit speeds up the screening process,” Allen stated.

When flying to and from Pocatello, travelers are offered a series of free amenities including the most popular, free parking. Other perks offered at no charge include Wi-Fi, book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, complimentary coffee and a children’s play area provided by Pocatello Regional Airport.

More on the Pocatello Regional Airport is available at iflypocatello.com or by liking the airport’s Facebook page.