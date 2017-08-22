Police asking for help in finding man who tried to steal ATM

The following is a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Preston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to steal an ATM machine from Kelly’s Conoco on August 8 at approximately 1:00 p.m.
The man was driving a silver car and wearing khakis and a plaid shirt with a baseball cap.
If you recognize the individual in the photo or have any information that may be useful, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 852-1234.
