Police asking for help in finding man who tried to steal ATM

Updated at 9:49 pm, August 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Preston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to steal an ATM machine from Kelly’s Conoco on August 8 at approximately 1:00 p.m.

The man was driving a silver car and wearing khakis and a plaid shirt with a baseball cap.

If you recognize the individual in the photo or have any information that may be useful, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 852-1234.