Police discover drugs on wanted man accused of stealing from D.I. twice

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 1:23 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — An Idaho Falls man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Sunday on a felony drug and petty theft charge at the Rexburg Deseret Industries.

Michael Lee Draper, 50, is accused of stealing items from bins outside the thrift store at 611 N. Second East on July 2.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Draper was spotted again at D.I. on Sunday, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said.

“He was dipping in the donation bins and had several pairs of shoes, stuffed animals, DVDs and other items,” Lewis says.

Draper was arrested for the warrant and petty theft. Lewis says methamphetamine was found in his wallet and Draper admitted to using it earlier that day.

Draper was booked into the Madison County Jail and is expected to appear in court Monday.

Nate Eaton

