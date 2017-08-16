Weather Sponsor
Police: Woman lied about assault near Rexburg LDS Temple

Rexburg

0  Updated at 3:23 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student who told police she was assaulted early Sunday morning admitted to detectives that she made the story up.

The woman reported that she was walking on 7th South near the LDS Temple when two men grabbed her from behind and assaulted her.

“We investigated the incident and spoke with the girl. We take these things very seriously. She admitted that the events didn’t happen and that she made the whole thing up,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

BYU-Idaho notified the campus community about the reported incident but Lewis says the police department has told the university the notice can be recalled.

The student could face charges of filing a false police report.

Nate Eaton

