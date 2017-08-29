Police: At least 8 cows found shot dead near Fall Creek

Updated at 5:41 pm, August 29th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

SWAN VALLEY– Deputies are investigating a series of incidents where cattle have been found shot and killed in the Swan Valley area.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed eight cows were killed by gunfire in the area of Fall Creek and June Creek. The killings occurred between Aug. 26 and 27, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“There could be more but, obviously, it’s a big area and you don’t know until (cattle ranchers) do the round-up – what the head counts are,” Lt. Kevin Casper told EastIdahoNews.com. “We could assume that there’s more.”

Jeff Croft, a member of the Fall Creek Basin Cattlemen’s Association, said this is a significant loss for ranchers in the area.

“It’s a loss and an unknown,” Croft told EastIdahoNews.com. “You don’t know when anyone’s going to do it or who’s doing it.”

Barb Croft, Jeff’s wife, observed the dead cattle and said there was some evidence of mutilation on one or more of the dead cows.

Casper could not confirm if the cows had been mutilated.

“We’re just hoping that maybe somebody knows something about what happened,” Jeff said.

If you have any information relating to this situation, call (208) 529-1200 and contact Deputy Mike Vasquez.