Police looking for man who stole woman’s purse at I.F. store

0  Updated at 1:51 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Some fast acting Sam’s Club employees helped recover a woman’s stolen purse and now Idaho Falls Police are trying to find the suspect.

The theft happened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. as the woman was shopped at the Sam’s Club on 17th Street.

“The guy stole my wife’s purse right out of her cart with no fear of retribution,” the victim’s husband, who asked not to be named, told EastIdahoNews.com. “Sam’s employees acted fast and got the purse back (credit card, driver’s license, personal items, car keys) but the clown got away. I’m sure he’ll strike again.”

Police say a store employee was able to take a photo of the suspect and investigators are asking anyone with information on the crime to call (208) 529-1200 and reference case #2017-301799.

Nate Eaton

