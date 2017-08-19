Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-15

Local

0  Updated at 9:38 am, August 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on northbound Interstate 15 on Thursday.

The accident occurred at milepost 117 in Idaho Falls just before 1 a.m., according to an ISP news release.

Alexis A. Fehringer, 41, of Idaho Falls, was lying in the lane of travel where she was struck by multiple vehicles. Fehringer died at the crash.

One vehicle returned to the scene.

RELATED: ISP asking for information after person is hit, killed by car on I-15

Idaho State Police is requesting information regarding any other involved vehicle(s) or unusual events.

Any tips can be reported by calling the ISP District 6 office at (208) 525-7377.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Flashers to offer fair deals to passersby

15 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Police: Woman lied about assault near Rexburg LDS Temple

16 Aug 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

New Miss Shoshone-Bannock crowned this weekend

13 Aug 2017

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

Planned fuel handling facility at site ‘vitally important’ to Navy

10 Aug 2017

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 