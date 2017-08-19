Pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-15

Updated at 9:38 am, August 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on northbound Interstate 15 on Thursday.

The accident occurred at milepost 117 in Idaho Falls just before 1 a.m., according to an ISP news release.

Alexis A. Fehringer, 41, of Idaho Falls, was lying in the lane of travel where she was struck by multiple vehicles. Fehringer died at the crash.

One vehicle returned to the scene.

Idaho State Police is requesting information regarding any other involved vehicle(s) or unusual events.

Any tips can be reported by calling the ISP District 6 office at (208) 525-7377.