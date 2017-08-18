Weather Sponsor
Police release name of man arrested for gunshot at convenience store

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 8:48 am, August 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
POCATELLO — Police have released the name of a man arrested Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was fired near a convenience store.

Robert Ballard, 37, was arrested and booked in the Bannock County Jail for resisting and obstructing.

Pocatello police were called to Common Cents at 3957 S. 5th Ave. around 3:40 p.m. to a report of a gunshot being fired.

Authorities said there was an argument between Ballard and a woman outside the convenience store when Ballard allegedly fired at least one round from a handgun.

A witness pointed out the suspect, identified as Ballard, at which time police say he fled on foot to the area of Constitution Park.

Officers were able to apprehend Ballard but say he continued to be uncooperative and resist. Officers deployed a Taser, according to the Idaho State Journal, and Ballard was taken into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the firearm being discharged.

Detectives are seeking information about the woman who may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Pocatello Police Investigations Division at (208 )234-6121.

