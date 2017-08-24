Police on scene of serious crash in Rigby

Updated at 9:07 am, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

RIGBY — Police are on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Main St. and State St. in Rigby.

Witnesses say a white SUV collided with a white pick-up truck around 8:30 a.m.

Rigby police, EMS crews and other emergency responders are on the scene. It’s unknown if anyone was injured. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck.

EastIdahoNews.com is gathering information on the crash and will post new details when we receive them.