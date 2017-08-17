Home
POLL: JUST HOW BUSY WILL IT BE IN EAST IDAHO ECLIPSE WEEKEND?
Updated at 9:17 pm, August 17th, 2017
EastIdahoNews.com staff
HOW BUSY WILL ECLIPSE WEEKEND REALLY BE IN EAST IDAHO?
How many people will come to east Idaho for eclipse weekend?
Up to 500,000 people. It will be insane and who knows what will happen.
More than normal but stop the hype! We'll be fine!
Same old. Just another day. We won't notice any differences.
It will be a bust. Months of buildup for nothing.
Eclipse? What are you talking about?
