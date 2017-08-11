Powerline Fire expected to be contained later today, smoke lingers from other fires

Updated at 11:23 am, August 11th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The Powerline Fire is now 98 percent contained and full containment is expected late Friday.

Officials say most of the remaining work involves repairing impacts from fire suppression, according to a news release. Emergency responders are also beginning to work on the burned out areas to lessen the impact of erosion.

In total, the Powerline Fire burned nearly 56,000 acres over the last week.

Officials say minimal smoke and flame will be visible from interior islands in the next few days.

Most of the smoke and haze lingering in the Pocatello Valley is not from the Powerline Fire, but from a prolonged upper level flow of air bringing smoke from fires elsewhere, according to a news release. The National Weather Service has removed all air quality warnings in eastern Idaho, but some warnings remain in central and northern Idaho.

There are 180 active wildfires burning throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada, which is impacting a wide area in the United States.

“Most of the smoke produced by our fire is not likely to reach very far,” Fire Behavior Analyst Nick Yturri said in a news release. “The smoke in and around Pocatello is being brought down from fires to the north of us.”