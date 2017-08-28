President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Idaho

Updated at 8:20 am, August 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Idaho to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding, landslides, and mudslides from May 6 to June 16, 2017.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore, and Gooding counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Timothy B. Manner has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Manner said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

FEDERAL AID PROGRAMS FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO

Following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under President Donald J. Trump’s disaster declaration issued for the state of Idaho.

Assistance for State and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:

– Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis.

– Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities.

– Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters.

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures for state and local governments will be explained at a series of federal/state applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.