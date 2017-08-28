Public hearing scheduled to allow 129,000-pound truck routes on eastern Idaho highways

0

Updated at 4:25 pm, August 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE – A public hearing will be held Thursday to take comment on applications allowing trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds on sections of U.S. 26, the I-86 Business Loop, Idaho 37, Idaho 38, U.S. 91, Idaho 34, U.S. 89, Idaho 61 and U.S. 30.

These shipments are reducible, meaning cargo or goods can be removed to make a shipment lighter.

Comments will be taken on applications to allow trucks on U.S. 26 from the Bingham County/Bonneville County line to Blackfoot (Milepost 276.53 to Milepost 306.104), the I-86 Business Loop – I-86 in American Falls to Idaho 39 (Milepost 4.08 to Milepost 4.61 and Milepost 100.26 to Milepost 101.87), Idaho 37 from the Oneida County/Power County line to I-86 (Milepost 37.48 to Milepost 68.71), Idaho 38 from I-15 to Holbrook (Milepost 0 to Milepost 23.44), U.S. 91 from Preston to I-15 (Milepost 9.21 to Milepost 42.54), U.S. 91 from Alameda to I-86 in Pocatello (Milepost 77.89 to Milepost 80), Idaho 34 from the Blackfoot Reservoir to the Wyoming border (Milepost 78.07 to Milepost 113.6), U.S. 89 from Geneva to the Wyoming border (Milepost 41.17 to Milepost 44.24), U.S. 89 from the Utah border to Geneva (Milepost 0 to Milepost 44.24), Idaho 61 from the Wyoming border to Geneva (Milepost 0 to Milepost .74), and U.S. 30 from Great Western Malting to Yellowstone Avenue (Milepost 333 to Milepost 335.77).

The hearing will be in Pocatello on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Avenue.

At the hearing, there will be an opportunity to give verbal or written testimony.

Those interested in reviewing the applications before the hearing can visit itd.idaho.gov/freight/?target=129000-lbs-route-requests, and click on 129k Pending Route Requests.

Those interested in submitting comments before or after the hearing can do so by visiting the webpage.

Comments also can be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov, or mailed to: Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703. Comments on the applications will be received through Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.