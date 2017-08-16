Rabid bats found in Bonneville County

Updated at 4:18 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health. We published a similar story on a rabid bat in Bingham County earlier this month.

EASTERN IDAHO – Two rabid bats have been identified in Bonneville County — one in Idaho Falls and one in Swan Valley.

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho that is a natural reservoir for the virus. Rabies is a fatal viral illness in humans and other animals. Household pets and other animals can be exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly normally. This is why it is important for people to make sure that their animals are vaccinated against rabies.

Ken Anderson, Epidemiologist at Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) says, “It is important if you have been bitten, scratched, or have come in close contact with a bat to contact your health care provider immediately.” Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it can be prevented almost 100% of the time when the rabies vaccine and other medical therapies are administered soon after the exposure occurs.

To protect yourself and your pets, EIPH offers the following tips: