Do you recognize this person? Police need help finding him

Updated at 5:15 pm, August 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is requesting help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an investigation.

In a photo released Monday, the person of interest appears to be holding a flashlight and is wearing a baseball cap.

Police say they would like assistance in identifying the man in reference to an on-going investigation but further details have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the person is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (208) 522-1983 or dispatch at (208) 529-1200.