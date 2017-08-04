Red Flag Warning issued in eastern Idaho for Friday afternoon

Updated at 11:25 am, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of southeastern Idaho starting at noon Friday.

The warning, which indicates critical fire conditions due to high winds and low humidity, is expected to expire at 9 p.m.

West winds upwards of 25 mph are expected in the following counties: Bonneville, Bannock, Jefferson, Caribou, Oneida, Franklin, Minidoka and Power.

Humidity in the region is expected to be between 10 to 15 percent.

Due to the critical conditions any fires that develop or are already burning will likely spread rapidly. Weather officials say outdoor burning is not recommended.

Local firefighters have already battled numerous field and structure fire this week in eastern Idaho. Two Thursday fires in Jefferson and Madison counties consumed several buildings and vehicles.