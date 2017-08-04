Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Red Flag Warning issued in eastern Idaho for Friday afternoon

Weather

0  Updated at 11:25 am, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of southeastern Idaho starting at noon Friday.

The warning, which indicates critical fire conditions due to high winds and low humidity, is expected to expire at 9 p.m.

West winds upwards of 25 mph are expected in the following counties: Bonneville, Bannock, Jefferson, Caribou, Oneida, Franklin, Minidoka and Power.

Humidity in the region is expected to be between 10 to 15 percent.

Due to the critical conditions any fires that develop or are already burning will likely spread rapidly. Weather officials say outdoor burning is not recommended.

Local firefighters have already battled numerous field and structure fire this week in eastern Idaho. Two Thursday fires in Jefferson and Madison counties consumed several buildings and vehicles.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland

Stories You May Be Interested In:

10 things that will likely happen in east Idaho on eclipse weekend

29 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Three people hospitalized at EIRMC after three-vehicle crash

30 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE: Farm building burns in Sugar City near Highway 33

3 Aug 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Police issue warning after man is blackmailed over nude photos

31 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 