REXBURG: More than 100 vendors ready for Solar Eclipse crowds

Updated at 7:19 pm, August 18th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Vendors of every kind were bustling throughout Riverside Park Friday morning in preparation for large crowds before the Solar Eclipse.

City officials say some 106 vendors are a part of this weekend’s Eclipse Vendor Village. Tents will be set up Friday thru Monday.

Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Julie Coray says the event isn’t just for out-of-town visitors, but is mainly centered around locals.

“This vendor village is set up for all of the surrounding communities to come and enjoy the celebration together. We’re having guests from around the world come to our community also, but mainly this is for our community to get together and have a party,” Coray says.

Coray says patrons are able to park in lots on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus. Shuttles from the Salt Lake Express will be taking people to and from the vendor area. For a list of events go to the Rexburg Chamber website.

